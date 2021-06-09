Boys and Girls Club celebrates graduation

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Boys and Girls Club in Binghamton celebrated its kids graduating to their next grade level last night.

Each instructor and tutor came up and gave out awards to their students, along with a gift bag.

Recognition ranged from best smile to best grades and even best personality.

A soon to be 9th grader, Naidia Turner was given the Youth award.

She says it proves to her what type of impact she made on the people around her.

“It has helped me become a stronger person and develop new skills and develop more relationships with people here than I would outside the club,” says Turner.

Another club teen, Lydie Numa painted a mural at the Teen Center that took a few weeks to complete.

Numa says the project was a bit intimidating at first but she’s pleased with how it turned out.

This move up ceremony was sponsored by the Taco Bell Foundation, so after all of the awards were given out, the kids got to enjoy some Taco Bell.