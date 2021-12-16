BINGHAMTON, NY – In an effort to showcase the iconic landmarks we have here in Binghamton, an expert boxing coach produced a video called: Boxing Through Broome.

Herman Tio has over 2 decades of experience in training and coaching.

Tio teamed up with Tamdan McCrory, owner of Broome County Martial Arts and a former UFC fighter to create the video.

The video takes you to 5 places, the Broome County Court House, the Washington Street bridge, Binghamton University, Rec Park, and Mirabito Stadium.

McCrory says the idea behind the video was to let people know that we are here and we are fighting.

“I’m doing my part here, there’s people in other businesses in the area and the community that are doing that as well. This is where we raise our families, this is where we choose to live. Some people are willing to give up and leave but a lot of us, we’re here to continue to strive to improve and make it better,” says McCrory.

In the video, you’ll see Paralympian Dan Kosick, owner of E-Class Barbering Experience Erick Ballard, Herman Toi’s son at 3rd year pre med student at B-U, computer software engineer for Dicks Sporting Goods Jacque Kane and McCrory finishes the video at the stadium.

McCrory mentions that this is only part 1, so stay tuned for more to come.