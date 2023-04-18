BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local MMA studio is once again combining the punching skills of its students with some iconic Greater Binghamton locations for a celebration of our area.

Boxing Through Broome Part 2 is a sequel to the first Boxing Through Broome which was released in December of 2021.

The video project is lead by Broome County Martial Arts studio owner Tamdan McCrory and features BCMA’s head boxing coach Herman Tio.

It pairs boxing students, including one mystery boxer, with such well-known locations at En-Joie Golf Course, the Lackawanna Train Station, The Cider Mill and the Ross Park Zoo.

One of the boxers, Christina Brennan, is President of The Digital Renegades which is promoting the video.

Brennan says, “Broome County isn’t going anywhere. It’s leveling up, it’s packing a punch. It’s getting bigger. People are connected, people are together. All of these local businesses are supporting one another. It’s just a great place to be.”

The 3 minute video includes inspirational narration about Greater Binghamton interspersed with classic boxing quotes.

It’s available on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.