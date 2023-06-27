GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local restaurant is preparing boxing fans for the main event.

Patocka’s in Greene is welcoming former boxer, Ray Mercer, for a special appearance tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mercer began his boxing career in 1984 at age 23 while in the U.S. Army and quickly gained recognition after winning the Olympic Heavyweight Gold Medal in South Korea in 1988.

He would go on to a celebrated professional career with high profile bouts against Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes and Lennox Lewis.

Mercer has also dabbled in kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

Patocka’s opened last December calling itself a gastropub offering casual dining with quality food.

To make reservations, call 875-0485.