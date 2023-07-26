VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A grateful client of a local recovery center is raising money in order to help fellow community members achieve their goals.

Michael Page has organized another bowling tournament to support Binghamton’s Voices Recovery Center. The event will be held on August 20 at 1 pm. at Midway Lanes Bowling Alley. The cost of the tournament is $25 per person and $50 per team. Signups include three games, shoe rental, pizza, wings, salad and soda, door prizes, raffles and a championship belt to the winner. Registration is due no later than August 20 and all proceeds will go to benefit the center. Following last year’s tournament and Barnes and Noble book fundraiser, Voices was presented a check worth over $6,400.

Voices Recovery Center, operated by Fairview Recovery Services, offers non-clinical programs to those struggling with their mental health as well as drug and alcohol substance abuse disorders. They also support veterans and community members in need of assistance. The center provides those in recovery a variety of services such as group therapy sessions, peer advocates, recovery coaches, a clothing bank, a food bank, and transportation to therapy and treatment appointments. Voices supports the sobriety of their clients by offering them a safe place to socialize, heal, and be creative. The center offers several sober recreational outlets such as yoga, art classes and writing classes as well as sober holiday parties and celebrations. All of their services are free of charge.

Page, the organizer of the tournament, credits the center for helping him to get his life back on track and wants to thank them for their role in his recovery.

Voices is located at 340 Prospect Street in Binghamton. For more information, visit Voices Recovery Center on Facebook.