BOW: Idea Kraft

BINGHAMTON NY – Idea Kraft is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Idea Kraft is a creative agency specializing in branding and corporate identity.



It was founded as a freelance operation by Ewelina Zajac-Holdrege in 2011 and became a full service agency in January 2013.

Since then, it has expanded greatly with 5 local employees, a second office in New Orleans and a network of part-timers, contract workers and strategic partners allowing it to take on large projects.

Zajac-Holdrege says the goal of branding should be to deliver a consistent message.

“These days, design is very important. It’s never been as important as it is right now. People very often make purchases on an emotional level and they choose one product over another because of the design.”

Zajac-Holdrege says branding is about more than just a logo, it can include slogans, color schemes, packaging and even interior design.

Idea Kaft also builds websites.

It is located on the 3rd floor of the historic train station building on Lewis Street in Binghamton.

For more information, go to Idea dash Kraft dot com.