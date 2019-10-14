BOW: Feehan Financial Services

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Feehan Financial Services is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded by Stephen Feehan 20 years ago, Feehan Financial offers services to both individuals and businesses.

For families, it offers comprehensive wealth management, investment management and risk management in the form of life, disability and long-term care insurances.

Feehan also works closely with businesses to provide employee benefits, executive benefits and business owner planning.

Stephen Feehan says the expertise of his 11 employees allows them to offer personalized, custom service to their growing list of clients.

“Integrating for that family their risk management, investment management and comprehensive planning, pulling that all together, is a big job. Takes a big team, takes a well-credentialed team. And therefore it’s a pretty unique value proposition to clients,” says Feehan.