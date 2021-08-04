Boulevard Church Vaccine Clinic Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Boulevard United Methodist Church is looking to boost Broome County’s immunity.

The church at 113 Grand Boulevard in Binghamton is set to hold a vaccine clinic this Saturday from 4 to 6:30.

To get people excited to be there, it will be a social event with live music by Ken Martinak, as well as hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, and possibly a clown.

The event will also have a free raffle for prizes for those who are vaccinated at the event.

Donna Kohlbach, the chair of the church council says this is all part of their desire to help the community.

“And I’ve been talking to several people that haven’t been vaccinated, been putting it off, and I’ve been urging them to come, I don’t know if they’ll make it or not, but basically it’s just trying to do our part in this COVID mess,” says Kohlbach.

The clinic will be administering the one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, hoping to help raise the community’s immunity in the face of rising cases of the new variant across the state.

Kohlbach says the event will be COVID safe and they will also do blood pressure checks for those who want it.