BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Boscov’s, along with 48 other Boscov’s locations across the Northeast, is participating in Friends Helping Friends day on Wednesday, October 19th.

To celebrate, the store will be giving away a 25% off shopping pass to any customer who donates $5 to a participating non-profit organization. The pass can be used almost anywhere in the store.

There are over 3,000 non-profit organizations participating giving customers the opportunity to donate their $5 to a cause that hits close to home.

To add extra incentive, the Binghamton store will be giving away a $100 gift card to a lucky participant.

The event will run from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Binghamton’s Boscov’s is located downtown at 11 Court Street.