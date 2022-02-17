BINGHAMTON, NY – Boscov’s is looking for financing to fund renovations of its aging 5 story department store in downtown Binghamton.

Yesterday, the Broome County Industrial Development Agency agreed to sell Boscov’s a 2 year option to potentially purchase the building at the corner of Court and Water Streets.

According to I-D-A board members, the retailer wanted the agreement to help it secure loans or state aid to pay for major updates to its store.

Boscov’s currently leases the property from The Agency for $135,000 per year.

Its current lease runs out at the end of April.

The cost for the 2 year option: $2