Border Crisis continues

WASHINGTON, DC – The refugee crisis at the southern border continues.

While Democrats are confident the President and his team will soon have the situation under control, Republicans insist that President Biden isn’t doing enough.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John spoke with lawmakers including Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

Unaccompanied minors like this 10 year-old boy border patrol agents found last week are still arriving at the southern border.

“As a parent, I can only imagine what a hellish world you need to be in that you would say ‘I’m going to send my 10 year old all by themselves on a 1000 mile journey,'” says Jim Himes.

Connecticut Democrat Congressman Jim Himes says the Biden administration is handling the issue one step at a time.

“It’s obviously a devastating situation and it has been for a very long time,” says Himes.

Himes says he wants to see Biden Administration working with countries like Honduras and El Salvador to solve the underlying problems.

“lets try to help them solve the economic, the criminal, the violence,” says Himes.

However Republicans say the underlying problem is actually human traffickers making money off migrants.

“This crisis at the border is enriching human smugglers,” says Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

“The Biden administration is not doing anything to stop that, or they are continuing to incentivize and enrich these cartels.”

New York Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney sayss videos like this one of two Ecuadorian sisters dropped over the boarder wall by alleged human smugglers paint a real picture of what’s going on.

“We’re a rescue operation now. We’re not patrolling a sovereign border of the United States of America. We’re rescuing children from human trafficking,” says Tenney.

Tenney says the problem won’t end until the Human Trafficking is stopped.