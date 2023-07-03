BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Broome County Arts Council is inviting the community to join them for their first annual ‘Books and Brunch’ event.

The August 29th event is being held at the SUNY Broome Culinary Center in Downtown Binghamton. It features a full catered brunch followed by a lecture and book signing from New York Times best-selling author, Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Two tickets options are available and must be purchased by August 1st. The $80 ticket price includes brunch, admission to the lecture, and one book of your choice. The $65 ticket is for those choosing to bring their own copy of their favorite Korelitz novel. This option includes brunch and admission to the lecture only. A copy of one of the author’s books is required for entry.

Korelitz is an American novelist, playwright, theater producer, and essayist. She was raised in New York City. She graduated with a degree in English from Dartmouth College and later continued her studies at Cambridge. Since then, she has published eight novels and her work has been featured in many large publications such as the New York Times.

Seating for this event is limited and tickets can be purchased here.