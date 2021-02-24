“Bookraiser” in memory of Harper Stantz helps kids get excited about reading and spreads a positive message

BINGHAMTON, NY – The memory of a Binghamton High School student who loved to read is once again being passed on.

Harper Stantz was a junior at Binghamton when she was killed by a drugged driver in 2019.

Now, for the second year in a row, her friends and classmates are collecting books to donate to

Harper’s former school, Horace Mann, as well as Calvin Coolidge.

The idea came from Harper’s friend, Caroline, and is currently being run by Caroline’s mother, Liza Turner, while her daughter is at college.

Turner says last year they were able to have an event celebrating both books and Harper at Horace Mann, but, due to the pandemic, things are different.

“I think any time kids are together and kids are with books, there’s good feelings. I know the staff at both schools have been so supportive and they’ve been very excited to get the new books. So hopefully, it’s definitely not going to be the same as last year but whether it’s through zoom or whether we’re outside in a couple of months you know hopefully we’ll still have a little bit of that feeling,” says Turner.

Turner feels good about getting to their 2,000 book goal.

Each donor gets their name written inside their book, and the books will be marked with a yellow Harper’s Library sticker.

If you want to donate you can do so via the Facebook Fundraiser, Amazon Wishlist and Scholastic website link.