Book Nook dedicated to late teacher

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today, fellow teachers at West Middle School celebrated the life of a colleague who lost her life to cancer one year ago.

West Middle held a dedication ceremony for the Heather Dengler Book Nook within the Binghamton school’s library.

The English teacher was known for having a library of her own within her classroom which was also known for its vibrant and uplifting decorations.

Those books are now on display, along with some of her furnishings, in the book nook.

Dengler’s friends talked about her love of books and love of her students.

Her husband Bob says her kiddos, as she called them, were like her children.

“She really loved her job, she was here all the time. In fact, when I drive by the school, I still feel like she’s here, that’s why she’s not home. I just really feels like that when I go by here,” says Bob.

“This represents everything that she stood for. It’s her library collection, her rug, her decorations. She would have absolutely loved this. So, we harnessed our inner Heather and we decorated the way she would have wanted us to,” says math teacher Nicole Smith.

The event, which was treamed to classrooms and students studying remotely, included testimonials from Heather’s students and colleagues.

Teachers also created T-shirts with Heather’s signature phrase, “Throw Kindness Around Like Confetti.”

Sale of the shirts raised $2300 for the Mercy House where Heather spent her final days.