ALBANY, NY – Industries such as law enforcement, education, and health care are experiencing staffing issues.

One New York State lawmaker is proposing a way to get draw in more workers.

With extra money for COVID relief coming from the Federal Government this year, Senator Joe Griffo says giving workers bonuses will help solve a shortage of employees in many industries.

“this is a good way to recruit and retain people in healthcare, in law enforcement, and education. So we are looking at sign on bonuses of 7,500 for coming to any of those professions and 2,500 for those who are staying here,” says Griffo.

He says this will help make New York more competitive amongst other states.

“Florida actually has a bill that is trying to recruit people in law enforcement to come to Florida and it’s a $5,000 bonus if you come to Florida from another state to the state of Florida. We need to be aware of this and to compete to keep our best and brightest here particularly in these fields of education, law enforcement, and in health,” says Griffo.

Oneida county sheriff, Rob Maciol supports the Senator’s proposal and says issues such as bail reform, negativity towards police, and the private sector offering more money are just some of the reasons why there’s a shortage of people in his field.

“I really think offering a potential $7,500 sign on bonus with a $2,500 retention bonus— that is critical. It will help us greatly. Whether we are talking police officers in the law enforcement division or corrections officers in our corrections division, this is a critical component to filling the vacancy’s that we have,” says Maciol.

Senator Griffo tells me, he’d like this legislation to be included in the State budget that is due next week.