VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Bonds, glass bonds.

That’s the name of a new exhibition at the Binghamton University Art Museum that refers both to how glass binds things together as well as how it forms bonds between people.

Throughout the gallery, there are displays themed around different aspects of culture such as lighting, entertainment, safety and seeing the universe.

In each, 3 seemingly unrelated objects are brought together as a means of exploring the ways in which glass intersects with our daily lives, whether through art, technology or simple practicality.

Marv Bolt is Curator Emeritus at the Corning Museum of Glass and co-curated the show.

Bolt says the exhibition contains a history of the world in 70 glass objects.

“We want to look at how do these objects connect to people. What kind of stories can they tell us that engage, that tell us a little about who we are as people? How do we relate to each other? How do we connect to each other? Glass objects fill the gamut of all human experiences.”

About half of the items displayed are on loan from the Corning Museum of Glass, while others come from the BU Art Museum’s permanent collection and private collections, including Bolt’s.

IBM Endicott is the sponsor and even donated a sculpture of an apple made from receycled IBM glass.

The show will be on display until early May with a series of special events.

They include a black tie optional opening reception tomorrow evening from 5 until 7 that is free and open to the public.

There’s also an opportunity to win a free gift by visiting 2 other glass exhibitions opening later this month at Roberson and the Vestal Museum.