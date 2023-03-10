JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A former anchor store at the Oakdale Commons is being torn down to possibly be replaced by a BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Rumors have been circulating about a national members-only retail warehouse chain coming to the former mall ever since owners of the Oakdale Commons sought permission from the Village of Johnson City to install gas pumps outside of the building.

Doug Matthews of Spark JC tells NewsChannel 34 that he is prohibited from disclosing who the tenant will be.

But he did confirm that work by Gorick Construction to tear down the former Bon-Ton Department Store is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Matthews says site preparation needs to be completed by June 1st so that construction of a new 100,000 square foot building can begin.

The store, with a gas facility for its members, is expected to open early next year.