“Bolt From the Blue” local movie to film in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – A bit of the supernatural comes to Binghamton in a new local film.

The movie Bolt from the Blue is set to begin filming in our area in late July.

It’s a supernatural, sci-fi thriller with religious themes.

It’s the first feature length film for writer and director Steve Westlake.

Westlake has been in movies before, however, dating back to when he was a child in his father’s films.

He says that the combination of genres he uses makes a unique viewing experience.

“There’s the supernatural and scientific aspects of it that you can look at as sort of intermingling with the religious aspects, in fact one of the lines from the movie is ‘Religion is science, before there was science,'” says Westlake.

Working with Westlake is co-producer Doug Bush.

Bush is no stranger to filmmaking, and he and Westlake worked together on the film The House on Ghost Hill Road.

While Bush works mostly in horror, he’s looking forward to branching out.

“I think it’s special because it’s really..one, nothing like anything I’ve ever seen. I mean there’s some similarities to some of the sci-fi stuff but it’s just very unique and I think it’s a unique blend between science and religion,” says Bush.

The film is already cast, though extras and some additional crew members will be needed.

They hope to start filming in late July and end mid-August.

More information can be found on the Facebook page Bolt from the Blue.