ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Thursday, April 13th, a Boil Water Advisory went into effect for anyone living North of Watson Boulevard, East of Hooper Road, and South of Country Club Road in Endicott.

Today, the Village of Endicott Water Department announced that the problem has been corrected and the advisory has been lifted.

Anyone with questions or comments may contact Kevin Pero at 607-757-2445.