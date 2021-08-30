Boil Water Advisory for some Vestal streets (Monday morning update)

VESTAL, NY: As of 9:30 AM Monday, August 30

Customers of the Vestal Water System are being advised by the Water Department and Broome County Health Department to boil water for drinking and cooking.

The advisory went into effect on Sunday, August 29, due to pressure loss in the pipes.

Pressure has been restored, however, the water is still being tested for bacteria.

Streets under this advisory are:

-Wildwood Lane

-Madison Drive

-West Marshall Drive

-East Marshall

-Salem Drive

-Amherst Avenue

-Radcliffe Bulevard

-Baylor Drive

-Taylor Drive

-Case Drive

-Pratt Drive

-Dickinson Drive

-800-1221 Murray Hill Road

-409-4295 Fuller Hollow Road

-1301-1329 Campus Drive

-Hartwick Lane

-4700 – 4732 Deerfield Place

-Bay Street

-Elsmere Pl

-Marguerite Ct

-23-28 Dellwood Road

-801-4869 Country Club Road