CONKLIN, NY – Some residents in the Town of Conklin are being advised to boil their water.

The affected area is the North end of Conklin between Terrace Drive and the City of Binghamton line, along Conklin Road and all the side streets in that area, between the railroad and Susquehanna River.

This is due to loss of pressure due to a main line break.

Residents in this area should boil their tap water for one minute or use bottled water. This water should be used for drinking, making ice or baby formula, washing dishes, brushing teeth or preparing food.

Tap water may still be used for bathing and shaving, if the person is healthy. Those who are immunocompromised or have open cuts, blisters, chronic illness or recent surgical wounds should not use tap water for these purposes.

The Town of Conklin says that the water issue is likely to persist for 2 to 3 days.