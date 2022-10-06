BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the City of Binghamton, there has been a loss of pressure in the city’s Ely Park Transmission Water Main between Ely Park Golf Course and Lagrange Street.

Due to this, the city is advising residents to boil their water before using it.

This boil water notice applies to those who live on Conti Court, Ridge Road, Valley View, Lagrange Street, Penny Lane, Packard Street, Loretta Drive, Thomas Road, Clifton Boulevard, and Stephen Drive.

Those affected should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using – or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

According to the city, it is likely that you will need to boil water for the next three days until the problem is fixed.

For more information, contact the City of Binghamton Water Department at 607-772-7210.

A new update will go out when tests show that you no longer need to boil your water.