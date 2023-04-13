ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There is currently a Boil Water Advisory in effect in the Village of Endicott for anyone living North of Watson Boulevard, East of Hooper Road, and South of Country Club Road.

At around 10 p.m. last night, the Village’s water system lost pressure due to multiple breaks on Hoover Avenue.

Anyone in the affected area will need to boil their water for the next 5 days.

The Village says to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for a minute, and let it cool before using – or just use bottled water.

This is necessary for water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

If you are not updated after five days, then call the Endicott Water Department at 607-757-2445 to ensure that your water is safe to drink.