BINGHAMTON, NY – Looking for something to do this weekend?

The Boho Comedy Club has got you covered! Saturday, May 7, the club is welcoming a special headliner, Doug Smith, and featuring Charlie Nadler.

Smith comes from New York, and he’s appeared on CONAN, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network and This is Not Happening on Comedy Central.

Additionally, he’s starred in the Comedy Central mini-mock, “Brooklyn Ball Barbers” (their most viewed video of all time).

Smith has been featured at numerous comedy festivals, and even has a standup album out called “Barely Regal.”

As for Nadler, he has released two albums and has told jokes around the world. He lives in New England and develops screenplay.

The pair will preform at both 6:30 and 8:30.

Get your tickets here.