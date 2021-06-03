Boho Comedy Club brings live comedy back to downtown Binghamton this weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY — The Boho Comedy Club will return to indoor live comedy with comedians Brent Terhune and Tony Foxworthy this weekend.

Terhune, from Indianapolis, will be headlining, and is a writer for the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom show.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, June 5, at 6:30pm and 8:30pm.

It has been over a year since Boho’s last live indoor show.

The show will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending, and will be mask optional as a result.

A table can be purchased for $60 and can seat up to 4 people.

More information and tickets can be found here.