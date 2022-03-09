NORWICH, NY – Take a break from the rest of the world and enjoy a comedy at the Norwich Theater Company.

They will be presenting the “high flying comedy” Boeing Boeing at the Martin W. Kappel Theater.

Watch along as Parisian architect Bernard attempts to juggle the arrivals and departures of three air hostesses, all of whom believe they are engaged to him. While Bernard was able to juggle his fiancées never meeting each other, changes in flight schedules may bring all of him to his apartment at once.

Helping out Bernard is his old friend Robert and maid Bertha.

You can grab your tickets at norwichtheatercompany.org, or at the Chenango Arts Council office at 27 West Main Street, Norwich.

The show will be preformed March 11 and 12 at 7, and March 13 at 2.