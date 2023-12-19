LEEDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An individual has passed away after their vehicle was swept into the Catskill Creek on Monday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says MaryAnn Hyland, 76, of Leeds, entered a blocked-off part of Cauterskill Road that was closed due to flooding.

State Troopers were notified of a submerged vehicle around 10:15 a.m. Responding Troopers observed the vehicle resting against trees but were unable to reach it due to heavy water flow.

The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team responded with an airboat. Hyland was located and removed from the driver’s seat and transported to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.

According to the National Weather Service, a car can lose traction in as little as six inches of water. A regular-sized car can be swept away by 12 inches of water and SUVs can be carried away by 2 feet of rushing water.