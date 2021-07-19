Body of missing Tioga County woman found in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY – The body of a missing Tioga County woman was found in Johnson City over the weekend.

66 year-old Sandra Ledford of Candor was found deceased by the J-C Police Department inside a car parked at a location on Beverly Place.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office had reported her missing on July 6th.

J-C Police say it appears that she was dead for some time and that her body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Her death is not considered suspicious at this time and the cause of death is still being investigated.