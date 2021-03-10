Body found in trunk of car in Queens believed to be woman missing since November: NYPD

Police believe Destini Smothers, left, was found dead inside the trunk of a car in South Ozone Park, Queens, on March 10, 2021. Smothers, 26, was reported missing in November 2020, police said. (Credit: NYPD handout; Citizen App)

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — The body of a woman was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Queens Wednesday morning, police said.

Investigators believe the woman is 26-year-old Destini Smothers, from Troy, New York, which is near Albany. Smothers was last seen in Far Rockaway, Queens, and reported missing in November 2020, police said.

Her body was discovered around 9:50 a.m. when a tow truck driver attempted to remove the vehicle on Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park, according to the NYPD.

Video showed a vehicle on top of a tow truck bed, surrounded by police tape, Wednesday morning.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).