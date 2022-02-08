BINGHAMTON, NY – KNOW Theatre is presenting a play about a house guest who forces a family to examine some difficult truths.

“Body Awareness” by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Annie Baker opens this Friday.

It centers around Phyllis and her partner Joyce and Joyce’s adult son Jared.

Phyllis is a college professor who organizes a Body Awareness week as a way to bring attention to eating disorders.

One guest artist who comes to stay with them is a photographer famous for his female nude portraits.

KNOW Artistic Director Tim Gleason directs the show.

Gleason says Baker is a master of dialogue and the play is beautiful, poignant and funny.

He says the character lack awareness in more ways than one.

“They’re trying to get their answers from outside themselves instead of calming down enough to look inside. It is a play that has a nice ribbon. So, it does get tied up and good lessons are learned by all. Simply by having the wrong guy stay in your house,” says Gleason.

Body Awareness runs this weekend and next with showtimes of 8 P-M on Fridays and Saturdays and Sunday matinees at 3.

Tickets are $25 with discounts for seniors and students and can be purchased at KNOW Theatre dot org.

There will also be a pay-what-you-can performance on Thursday February 17th at 8.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is required as well as masks.