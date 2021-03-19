Bodies identified in Endwell murder-suicide

ENDWELL, NY – New York State Police say the 2 bodies found inside an Endwell home on Wednesday were the result of a murder suicide.

Police had been directed to the Hall Street home of 49 year-old Marc McKercher after he hadn’t been seen in several days.

Inside, they discovered McKercher’s body along with that of his girlfriend 48 year-old Cynthia Pratt-Lyons.

Investigators believe McKercher killed Pratt-Lyons before taking his own life.

Back in March of 2018, McKercher was arrested on arson charges for allegedly placing explosive devices outside of a house on King Street in Endwell.