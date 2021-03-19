Bodies identified in Endwell murder-suicide

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ENDWELL, NY – New York State Police say the 2 bodies found inside an Endwell home on Wednesday were the result of a murder suicide.

Police had been directed to the Hall Street home of 49 year-old Marc McKercher after he hadn’t been seen in several days.

Inside, they discovered McKercher’s body along with that of his girlfriend 48 year-old Cynthia Pratt-Lyons.

Investigators believe McKercher killed Pratt-Lyons before taking his own life.

Back in March of 2018, McKercher was arrested on arson charges for allegedly placing explosive devices outside of a house on King Street in Endwell.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News