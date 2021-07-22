BOCES summer programs

BINGHAMTON, NY – Even though school is out for the summer, the 4th summer program is in full swing over at Broome-Tioga BOCES.

It offers anything from an elementary school-level summer camp in the Career and Technical Ed program to STEAM academy, and P-TECH summer programs.

There’s also adult welding and many students working toward certification hours in the cosmetology program.

Matt Sheehan, principal for the CTE program says these soon to be 6th graders get to experience 8 different trades throughout the week.

“I’ve never changed a tire, every kid at this camp has changed a tire. Now I have changed an outlet or put in a light, and every kid here has done that. They’re driving bull dozers. I’ve never done special effects makeup, you saw the beginning, by the end of the day they have a bone going through it. It’s just so cool and so neat of an experience that they get to do that not everyone does,” says Sheehan.

Sheehan says the CTE program has 175 students and 21 high school students that are going into their second year of trade teaching these programs.

Loucknel Saintsurin, a soon to be 8th grader from Main-Endwell is in the 2 week STEAM program and says his favorite part about it.

“You build a robot and you can add anything you want onto it, any of the parts in this room. You can add wings, spikes, anything. You can add it all on and then you program it to do one thing and it’s like a challenge to do that one thing,” says Saintsurin.

It also offers a 6 week program for students with disabilities, with a Wild Wild West Theme and wild west themed activities.

This summer program is a way for students to get hands on experience and learn about different trades to help them better figure out what they want to do in the future.