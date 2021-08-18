BOCES Students present Terraplane project

ENDICOTT, NY – Over the summer, Broome-Tioga BOCES students participated in a paid internship as part of the New York State Pathways in Technology program.

3 BOCES students, Sam Shindyakov, Brittney Palermo and Samuel Rappolt spent their summer working under research professor Dr. Ken McLeod.

They built a 1/10th scale version of a project named “Terraplane.”

The idea was to create a sustainable, high-speed, transportation system linking upstate New York with NYC.

Brittney Palermo mentions why this internship and project was interesting.

“We’re doing something new, this hasn’t been done before, nobody said ‘hey lets put a wing on a box and see what happens.’ So, I like that we get to break barriers and be creative with it,” says Palermo.

The 3 of them say they still have a long way to go with this design but they believe the efficiency rate is around 300 percent more efficient than a normal airplane.

Shindyakov describes the Terraplane as a ‘flying car’ that could travel anywhere up to 200 or 300 miles per hour.

With the Terraplane it would take approximately 57 minutes from Binghamton to Midtown.

As part of the P-Tech program, the 3 of them will start their senior year of high school at BOCES while also starting their first year of college at SUNY Broome.