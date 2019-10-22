BOCES students launch pumpkins

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Some BOCES students have been hard at work getting pumpkins to fly.

Students in the Broome Tioga BOCES Preparation for Adult Learning Success, or PALS, program have been busy this fall creating their own pumpkin launchers.



The project incorporated student-driven learning and trial and error, with the launch being a friendly competition between student groups.

PALS principal Rebecca Falank says the students really rose to the challenge.

“Our students really thrive when they are able to have a lot of voice in what they do. So they have worked on this from beginning to end, they’ve prototyped, they have made little tiny launchers, they’ve made big launchers and then they’ve decided how they’re gonna construct it. So they’ve done a lot of research and work together,” says Falank.

Stoughton Farms in Newark Valley provided the pumpkins for the launch.