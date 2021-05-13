BOCES students create new tool to help those with disabilities reach clothes in the dryer

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome-Tioga BOCES created a mechanism to help physically disabled students.

Numerous students and faculty members have been working on “Project Reach for Success” for quite sometime.

It was a joint effort to help maximize independence in BOCES students who have some limitations.

Dave Cottrell, a laundry job advisor, noticed some of this students were unable to do laundry because of their disabilities.

President of the Student Board at B-T BOCES, Sandy Ruffo said this idea all began with a student named Daniel.

“He was unable to remove the clothing from the dryer drum due to a wheelchair, the position of the dryer drawer opening and the depth of the drum. It became apparent in order for him to become successful he would need a specially designed reacher to grab the clothes,” says Ruffo.

Manufacturing instructor, Jim Mordell and students began designing that mechanism.

They used a 3D printer to create a tool that will allow students like Daniel to extend beyond their usual reach.

This tool will have modifications to make them more adjustable and versatile.

The plan is to keep working on it over the years, making more improvements each year.