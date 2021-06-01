BOCES students complete structures to be used in new Discovery Center police exhibit

TOWN OF DICKINSON – A two year project between Broome Tioga BOCES and the Discovery Center is one step closer to completion.

Engineering and carpentry students at BOCES have been working hard to build both a police station and a garage to house a memorial police car at the Discovery Center.

The car belonged to fallen Johnson City police officer David W. Smith who was killed in the line of duty in 2014.

The Discovery Center didn’t have the room inside the museum for the car, so it worked closely with BOCES students to create a structure that could safely house the vehicle in the Story Garden.

Interim Executive Director for the Discovery Center Cheryl Dutko says she hopes the exhibit will help kids learn the importance of police officers.

“To know that the police are there for you and they’re people too and understanding the community needs on behalf of the police, we hope it’s a conversation spot,” says Dutko.

The project was a collaborative effort among BOCES students.

Engineering students in the P-TECH program designed the structures.

Carpentry students in the Career and Technical Education program then built them.

And art students in the BOCES Evertech High School took care of the painting.

The exhibit will officially open on August 28th, which is also Truck Day at the Discovery Center.