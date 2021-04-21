BOCES receives grant money to continue fresh, free meals to schools through June

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome-Tioga BOCES continues to fight child hunger.

Since the start of the pandemic, BOCES has been offering free breakfast and lunches to students in all 15 of its school districts.

It now has the resources to continue the service through June of next year.

As part of its farm-to-school initiative, BOCES received enough grant money from “No Kid Hungry” and “MolinaCare” to purchase a refrigerated box truck.

This truck will allow them to travel to different local farms and gather fresh products.

Registered Dietitian at BOCES, Julie Raway, says this will help expand the students’ palates.

“I grew up on a farm and as many of us know, there’s nothing better than biting into a fresh tomato, a local apple, or the sweetest sweet corn that has traveled just a few miles or within New York State onto your table or into schools for students to enjoy,” says Raway.

The grant will also bring BOCES closer to its goal of having 40 percent of its food produced in New York State.

This truck will be able to hold 6 pallets of product, meaning it can hold up to 26,000 pounds.

The truck should be arriving later this summer.