BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – BOCES’ $46 million expansion is officially becoming a reality.

BOCES announced the successful passage of its Capital Project referendum. The initiative received 1,031 affirmative votes against 160 opposing votes in Wednesday’s election. The project is the institutions first expansion in 20 years.

BOCES is an educational institution that runs classes for students throughout Broome County and beyond, including technical schools and classes for those with disabilities.

The school says the impact of this initiative will not only be felt by current students and staff but will also set a foundation for those who will follow in their footsteps.

“It stands as a clear demonstration of the community’s belief in the power of education and the need to invest in our future generations,” said Dr. Rebecca Stone, BOCES Superintendent. “Together, we are not just building state-of-the-art educational facilities; we are nurturing a future ready BOCES, capable of making a significant and lasting impact on our community and beyond.”

The project will be funded through New York State grants, BOCES Annual Operating Budget, and the New York State Dormitory Authority Bond. The institution will use the grants to renovate its facilities and purchase new land in order to build additional classrooms. BOCES says it is also in need of critical infrastructure improvements as its heating and cooling, electrical, and health and safety systems are in need of repair or replacement.

For more information on the project, visit btboces.org.