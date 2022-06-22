BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Although the school year has come to an end, Broome-Tioga BOCES will continue to offer nutritious meals to families with children 18 years-old and younger.

The Broome-Tioga BOCES Food Services’ Summer Meals Program will ensure that every child in the area has something to eat each day.

Meal pick-up sites have been established throughout Broome and Tioga Counties. All locations will be dine-in only and all meals will need to be consumed on site during specified time frames.

“We want to welcome all kids age 18 and younger to our meal sites this summer. I don’t want to see any children going hungry, so please join us.” said Broome-Tioga BOCES Senior Food Service Director Annie Hudock.

Meal pick-up sites and times can be found on the fliers below. For more information contact Hudock by email at ahudock@btboces.org or by phone at 607-766-3925.