BOCES is bring more local food to the table this school year

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Additional funding is on the way to area schools thanks to their commitment to locally produced food.

As a result of increasing their “Made In New York” food use to 30 percent of all food purchases, Broome-Tioga BOCES school districts are now eligible to receive an additional 19 cents per meal in state reimbursements for every lunch served.

This past year, the 15 districts in BOCES sourced more state grown, raised or processed foods than ever before logging a combined 1.5 million dollars of New York foods.

BOCES Food Services Director Bryan McCoy says its a win-win when buying local.

“We really wanted to increase the amount of local foods we provide. One because it’s healthier it’s great for the kids to be eating locally grown, locally raised locally processed. It’s great for the economy. We’re spending a little bit more on some of these products but in turn we’re helping out the economy with it,” says McCoy.

This is the first year the additional reimbursement is available under legislation supported by the Governor and state legislature.



Reaching the 30 percent threshold will bring an additional $580,000 in state funds to area schools allowing them to invest in even more local food purchases.