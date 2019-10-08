BOCES holds rally for Stomp Out Bullying Month

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Broome-Tioga BOCES is working hard to make sure its students feel safe and welcomed at school.

In recognition of Stomp Out Bullying Month, kids at the main campus gathered for a giant group photo yesterday.

A major message from teachers and administrators this year was encouraging students to open up and seek help if they are the victims of bullying.

Instructional Support Instructor Lori Martin says that at a time when bullying is everywhere, it’s important to make sure students feel supported.

“When it brings them together like this, they see the support. They see the support of the staff, they see the support of the administration, they see the students that are with them. It’s great to see that camaraderie for people to come together,” says Martin.

Martin says people who witness bullying should also speak up.