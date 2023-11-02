CHENANGO FORKS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome Tioga BOCES is inviting anyone brave enough to take the “plunge” to join its chilliest fundraising event.

BOCES will hold its annual Polar Plunge on November 4 at Chenango Valley State Park in Chenango Forks. The Binghamton Polar Plunge is just one of several fundraisers held across New York State to benefit the Special Olympics Organizations, its events, and all of its students.

Participants are invited to collect donations to help sponsor their plunge in support of local Special Olympics New York athletes. Cash and checks can be turned in on the day of the event and there will also be a credit card machine to use if you would like to donate that way.

Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with registration and sign ups, followed by opening ceremonies at 11:30. Participants, which include Special Olympics athletes and participants, local agency representatives, BOCES students, families, friends, and just about anyone interested in jumping in, can begin leaping into the CV State Park lake right noon.

Those in attendance will have three options to plunge, walk in from the beach, jump right in, or they can slide in if they raise at least $300.

To register, visit events.nyso.org.

Check out last year’s plunge here.