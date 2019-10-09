BOCES high school students try their hands at construction jobs

BINGHAMTON NY – Some BOCES students took a trip two hundred feet in the air last Wednesday.

Over 600 high school students from around the area participated in the 9th annual Construction Career Day.

The event provides insight into careers for kids who respond better to hands-on work.

Students got the chance to test-drive possible careers, including cherry picker rides 200 feet up, working on a bulldozer and laying bricks.

Principal for Broome Tioga BOCES Center for Technical Excellence, Matt Sheehan attended the event for the 5th time this year.

“So this is a huge partnership between Broome Tioga BOCES, Department of Transportation and the Department of Labor and some other companies, and all those volunteers, I mean there’s at least sixty volunteers here today, making this happen. And then also on top of that our hospitality class is here serving lunch, even more volunteers. So it’s an awesome opportunity to extend for kids to do and for adults to get the chance to see,” says Sheehan.

Many of the students said the cherry picker was the highlight of the day.