BOCES helps 5th graders look at possible careers

BINGHAMTON, NY – Hundreds of kids got to expand their career aspirations after checking out what BOCES can do to further their education.

Local 5th graders got a peak at some career opportunities from Broome Tioga BOCES last week.

The day was designed to pose the question, “What do I want to be when I grow up?”

Students toured the campus and saw stations in everything from auto tech, criminal justice, 3-D printing, and animal care.

BOCES Center for Career and Technical Excellence Principal Matt Sheehan says the 5th grade year is a perfect one to show kids the possibilities.

“The staff on the very first year when we did this looked at me like I was totally crazy. Why would we want 5th graders? What are they thinking? What they found real quick is that 5th graders are impressionable still. You can still talk to a 5th grader about anything, and they listen. They get excited about it. They quickly learned why this exists and what we want it for,” says Sheehan.

About 1100 kids showed up for the event, which lasted about two hours.

Sheehan says if students did find a career at BOCES which makes them want to pursue further study, they can try the BOCES Summer Camp for that specific job.

There’s more information on the Cooperative Summer School Programs at BTBOCES.org