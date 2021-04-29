BOCES expands food pantry

BINGHAMTON, NY – Back in the 2017-2018 school year, the BOCES East Learning Center located within the Columbus School in Binghamton became the first school-based food pantry in the region.

Since then, it has continued to grow as well as help other schools launch their own similar efforts.

School officials say many families have been benefiting from the service and they are so appreciative of what the school has to offer.

Lin Dumbleton, an Instructional Staff member at BOCES, says she is so proud of her students and has them to thank for all their success.

“These kids are hard workers, so hard they come in here and work the full day the teachers give them permission to miss their classes, which means they have to do their school work that they’re missing in addition to this, and they come and they work all day long,” says Dumbleton.

For a while, they have only been able to offer powdered milk, but they just announced they now have whole and chocolate milk thanks to the American Dairy Association.

The milk has been in such high demand that they receive 126 gallons weekly.

Dumbleton notes that she has actually seen a decrease in demand for their food pantry recently and hopes it continues.