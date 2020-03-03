BOCES celebrates Dr. Seuss on Read Across America Day

BINGHAMTON – Students at Broome Tioga BOCES are celebrating one of the most recognizable authors in history on his birthday today.

Today is Read Across America Day, and also Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and Career and Technical Education high school students read some of the author’s most famous stories to students in the school’s Special Education programs this morning.

Green Eggs and Ham was one of the stories read to the children, who clearly enjoyed it.

BOCES PALS Principal Rebecca Falank says her students value reading and showing what they can do.

“It makes us really excited to be able to welcome people in and show off the skills and talents of our students. Our students love to learn and love to read just as much as any other student, so just being able to share that love with older students or people in our community makes them feel great,” she said.

Children also gathered in the gym later today for a birthday party to celebrate the revered author, with cupcakes, music, and dancing.

They will have a movie day on Thursday, watching the movie version of Horton Hears a Who, another famous Seuss story.