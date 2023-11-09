BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – BOCES is asking voters to say yes to the institution’s first expansion in 20 years.

Voting is scheduled for November 29th to determine whether BOCES’ $46,000,000 Capital Project plan will become reality.

BOCES runs classes for students throughout Broome County and beyond, including technical schools and classes for those with disabilities.

The group would use the funding to renovate the infrastructure of their facilities and to acquire new land in order to build additional classrooms. BOCES expressed that the group has run out of space in its decades old facility with increased demand for their classes.

BOCES Executive Operations Officer Dan Myers says that a public vote is required due to how BOCES is funded.

“New York State law requires BOCES to go to a public vote anytime we acquire property, construct a new addition or construct a new building,” Myers said. “We happen to meet all three of those criteria, so we have to do a vote. Our vote happens to across, what we call, the Sole Supervisory District of BOCES which is the component 15 school districts.”

Voting will run from 12 to 8, with polling stations at the West Windsor Fire Department in Windsor, the BOCES Instructional Support Center in Binghamton and the Quality Inn in Owego.

It would take a simple majority vote for the funding to be approved.