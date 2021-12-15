BINGHAMTON, NY – Employees of the Raymond Corporation worked directly with some BOCES students to make Roberson a little more festive this year.

An engineer, a welder and an instructional designer from Raymond mentored students from the BOCES P-TECH program in the creation of several outdoor holiday displays near the museum entrance.

The decorations made of wood and metal include lighted Christmas trees, reindeer and a sleigh above the entryway.

P-Tech junior Gabriel Wright says he used a computer design program for the outline of the display and then made it with the help of welding and carpentry students.

“The definition of P-TECH is Pathways in Technology because obviously I got to to work with welding technology, I got to work with the wood shop’s technology. I got an experience that is unique to only P-TECH,” says Wright,

P-TECH stands for Pathways in Technology Early College High School.

It allows students to earn an associate degree while simultaneously working toward their high school regents diploma.

The partnership is one of many ways Raymond engages local students in an effort to build its future workforce.