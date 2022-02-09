BINGHAMTON, NY – The founders of LUMA are recognizing a former Binghamton official for his instrumental role in getting the projection arts festival started.

Former Economic Development Director Bob Murphy received the 2021 Muse Award today in honor of his assistance with convincing former Mayor Rich David to back the burgeoning art festival and coordinating the assistance LUMA required from city departments.

Festival co-founder Joshua Bernard says Murphy was an enthusiastic supporter from the start and assisted with setting up equipment and staying up all night running tests.

Murphy says events like LUMA give young people, like his sons, reasons to stay in Greater Binghamton.

“It was all of City Hall really got invested in it. It was DPW workers, police officers, firefighters who really came in. The planning department, code department, all of which could have pulled their hair out and run away. My job was to keep them at the table,” says Murphy.

Murphy is now the Director of Broome-Tioga Workforce New York, but still advocates on behalf of the festival.

The award was named for Ty Muse, CEO of Visions, which provided the sponsorship funding that got LUMA off the ground.

“We just see the bones of the city as being this miraculous thing. He found a way to highlight those bones and bring everyone to our city. It’s something new, energetic, innovative and for me that seemed like enough said,” says Muse.

Fittingly, Muse was the recipient of the very first award that was named in his honor.

LUMA also announced the dates of this year’s festival.

It will once again light up buildings in downtown Binghamton on September 9th and 10th with a rain date of the 11th.

More information at LUMAFestival.com.