BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cooperative Gallery 213 and the Two Rivers Photography Club announced the 11th Bob Johnston Photography Competition winners at last night’s First Friday event.

The competition is named for Bob Johnston, a lifelong photographer and gallery member who died in 2010.

“Bob Johnston was an ‘Ansel Adams’ kind of photographer who worked mostly in black and white film and favored both urban and natural landscapes,” said Bill Gorman, another photographer and gallery member.

Cooperative Gallery’s Geof Gould said, “This photo competition attracts the best photography in the Southern Tier in both black and white.”

More than 70 photos were judged by fine art photographers Kirk and Leslie Zandbergen.

Here are the winners:

Best in Show

Michael Neil – “Eagle Touching Water”

Judges’ Choice in Color

Jessica Fridrich – “Partly Cloudy”

Bill Baburchak – “Here’s Looking at You”

Judges’ Choice in Black & White

Gregory Milunich – “Stone Cathedral”

Joshua Lasky – “Alisha and Oliver in Ocean”

Honorable Mentions